After years spent helping rebuild their hometown of Laurel, Miss., Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier are once again hitting the road for season 2 of HGTV's Home Town Takeover, the series that sees them working alongside other HGTV folks to help bring a small town back to life. The new season, which premieres April 23, follows the pair as they join Fixer to Fabulous' Dave and Jenny Marrs in Fort Morgan, Colo.

"HGTV thankfully selected Fort Morgan so that we are not showing favoritism," Erin tells EW, admitting that, "I think they wanted a fish-out-of water scenario for us."

Following the success of season 1, which focused on Wetumpka, Ala., season 2 presented the couple with a new type of challenge. "That's something that's unique about Fort Morgan compared to Wetumpka and Laurel is that Fort Morgan has more jobs than they have people," Ben says. "If you don't have jobs, you don't have people. If you don't have people, you don't have a town. But they have the jobs, they just didn't have life and so helping them figure that out that was complicated."

Ben and Erin Napier of 'Home Town Takeover' Ben and Erin Napier of 'Home Town Takeover' | Credit: EW

But that's not to say that all Ben and Erin do is work. Sitting down with EW, the couple shares their love of pop culture, from the scary movie that each of them saw too young to the fact that Erin is not on board with Ben's love of American Graffiti ("It's the most boring movie"). Don't worry, he feels similarly about Down to You.

Check out the couple's pop culture selections in the video above.

Home Town Takeover season 2 premieres Sunday, April 23, on HGTV.

