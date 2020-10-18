Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on suspicion of assault and strangulation against his girlfriend in Oregon on Friday.

The actor, who played the oldest son in the '90s comedy led by Tim Allen, allegedly choked his 27-year-old partner during an argument. Bryan was found by police outside his apartment while his girlfriend was found at a neighbor's residence.

“An investigation found that during the dispute Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911,” a Eugene Police Department spokesperson told People.

Bryan was then “taken into custody without incident” on charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report.

An attorney for Bryan did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Image zoom ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

The strangulation charge against him is a felony while both assault and interfering with a police report are considered misdemeanors.

Bryan was booked into Lane County Jail early Saturday morning, according to online jail records.

The altercation arrives on the heels of Bryan's announcement on Oct. 1 that he and his wife Carly Matros had separated after 14 years together and four children.

After becoming a teen heartthrob on Home Improvement, Bryan went on to appear in small roles in a variety of hit TV shows including Burn Notice, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Veronica Mars. In 2009, Bryan appeared on the big screen in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift as a villain.

He officially quit acting in 2009.