Prepare to meet one seriously brave 4th grader.

In AppleTV+'s upcoming series, Home Before Dark, Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) portrays Hilde Lysiak, an inquisitive young reporter who won't take no for an answer. Inspired by the true story of 9-year-old journalist Hilde Lysiak, the show follows Hilde's move from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father (Jim Sturgess) left behind. There, she finds herself tenaciously digging into a cold case that everyone in town tried to bury -- including her father.

In the first official trailer, Hilde finds old footage tying her dad to the crime scene. In her investigation, the intrepid reporter butts heads with doubters, from the police to her own parents, but as she says in the clip, "I'm not going away." Luckily, she has cop Mackenzie "Trip" Johnson (Aziza Scott) on her side.

The dramatic mystery series is helmed and executive produced by Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights director Jon M. Chu. Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner (Rise, Glee) will write and also serve as executive producers for the program.

Also starring in the show are Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe, Michael Weston, and Louis Herthum.

Home Before Dark premieres Friday, April 3 on Apple TV+.

