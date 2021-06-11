Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) isn't one to back down from a fight. Or rather, she isn't one to back down from a story. And in Home Before Dark's second season, the story is only going to get bigger. After season 1 saw Hilde and her dad (Jim Sturgess) try (and fail) to find Richie Fife, the second season will once again deal with Richie. But this time, the search for Richie leads them to a larger mystery.

"I always pretend that I'm the audience whenever I make anything," says showrunner Dana Fox. "As an audience member, when I fall in love with TV shows and when I come back for the second season, I want the things that I loved about it to be kind of the same so I'm still watching the same show, but then I want it to surprise me and get bigger and expand. That was my goal: Give you the stuff you loved from season 1 but make sure that season 2 feels like its own thing that is expanding the world and deepening the characters and making you love it even more."

Home Before Dark Deric McCabe, Brooklynn Prince and Jibrail Nantambu in 'Home Before Dark.' | Credit: Apple TV+

Inspired by the real-life Hilde, Hilde Lysiak, season 2 will see the young reporter go toe-to-toe with some pretty intimidating adults. "That comes from the feeling I got from watching the real Hilde's stuff. There's this one video that went viral at one point where she's chasing drug dealers down the street," says Fox. "She's on foot with her camera out, yelling at them. I'm going, 'Oh my god, sweetheart, you're in actual danger!' But the one thing I'll say is it's really important to me to show Hilde having that bravery and standing up for herself and being strong."

Specifically, Fox reveals that season 2 will find Hilde and friends in the middle of an environmental mystery. To see what she's talking about, EW has an exclusive clip from the new season above.

The first episode of Home Before Dark's second season is available on Apple TV+ now.