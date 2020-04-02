Welcome to Hollywood! Patti LuPone lives it up in first look at Ryan Murphy's Netflix series

Image zoom NETFLIX

Ryan Murphy would like to introduce you to a different vision of Tinseltown.

On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the first photos (14 in all) of Hollywood, the American Horror Story creator's next series for the streaming platform after The Politician. It comes with imagery of Broadway legend Patti LuPone living it up with cigarettes and cocktails, and a special note from series executive producer, writer, and director Janet Mock (FX's Pose).

"With the present so fraught and the future uncertain, we turned to the past for direction, uncovering buried history to spin an aspirational tale of what ifs: What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story?" Mock writes in a note to press. "What if the person with greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of color? The matinee idol openly gay? And what if they were all invited into the room where the decisions are made, entering fully and unapologetically themselves to leave victorious and vaunted, their place in history cemented."

"Hollywood," she adds, "is a love letter to our little industry town where dreamers dwell, stars are born, and magic transcends reality."

The limited series will take viewers to the post-World War II Golden Age of the movie-making industry to spotlight "the unfair systems and biases across race, gender, and sexuality that continue to this day," according to a release. It also, as Mock previously noted, sees what show business might look like if those pillars "had been dismantled."

The photos glimpse LuPone in character as Avis, alongside a cast of Murphy-verse regulars and newcomers: The Politician's David Corenswet as Jack, The Assassination of Gianni Versace's Darren Criss as Raymond, Broadway's Choir Boy star Jeremy Pope as Archie, Spider-Man: Homecoming's Laura Harrier as Camille, Ready or Not's Samara Weaving as Claire, American Horror Story's Dylan McDermott as Ernie, the legendary Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Horse Girl's Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, The Normal Heart's Joe Mantello as Dick, and Euphoria's Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

Hollywood is set to premiere on Netflix this May 1.

