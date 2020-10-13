Sarah Jeffery called Combs and Rose McGowan "sad and pathetic" for their remarks about the new show.

Original Charmed star Holly Marie Combs has responded to comments from Sarah Jeffery, an actress on the CW's Charmed reboot who called Combs and her former costar Rose McGowan "sad and quite frankly pathetic" for their criticisms of the new show.

"That's some bulls---. And a lot of it. Clearly," Combs tweeted Tuesday. "People speaking, excuse me, typing, derogatory accusations of a person's character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey."

Stars from the original Charmed previously spoke about their issues with the network rebooting the series with a younger cast. But on Monday night, Jeffery, who plays the youngest witchy sister, Maggie in the remake, responded to a video of Combs and McGowan addressing a fan question on social media about the original series leaving Netflix, while the new one remains on the platform.

"I think it means when you search for it they want you to find the new Charmed and not the old people," Combs said.

"But it sucks," McGowan chimed in. "I haven't seen it, I can't say that. I've never seen it… But I'm happy that people have jobs. But it can still suck."

In a tweet, Jeffery replied, "You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way."

She then wrote in a second tweet, "I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other [Women of Color]. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y'all."

On Tuesday, Jeffery tweeted how her father met Shannen Doherty, who starred as Prue Halliwell on the original Charmed for the first three seasons, before being replaced by McGowan's character, Paige Matthews. "He approached her saying his daughter was a new Charmed one (pre-covid!)," Jeffery tweeted. "He told me she was so kind, thrilled for us, and excited to take a picture. She sent her love."

When the new Charmed was announced, the CW described it as a "fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series," which Doherty, Combs, McGowan, and Alyssa Milano took issue with, considering the original was also considered feminist.

"Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created," Combs once tweeted. "But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain."

"I wish that they would have come to us and we would have been involved since the beginning," Milano said during an interview. "But having said that, I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation."

