Holly Madison says she was afraid to leave Playboy mansion due to 'mountain of revenge porn'

Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison said she experienced Stockholm syndrome during her relationship with late Playboy media magnate Hugh Hefner in the premiere of A&E's new docuseries, Secrets of Playboy.

The 10-episode docuseries debuted with a two-hour premiere on Monday, offering archival footage and exclusive interviews with Hefner's inner circle and former girlfriends that paint a bleak portrait of sexual assault, drug abuse, prostitution, and even murder.

Madison, who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, likened him to a captor, revealing that she was afraid to leave the Playboy mansion for fear of repercussions — namely, a "mountain of revenge porn" that the late publisher allegedly had in possession.

"When I lived at the mansion, I was afraid to leave," Madison said. "Something that was always lingering in the back of my mind, I think since the very beginning, was that, if I left, there was just this mountain of revenge porn just waiting to come out."

"When you would go out with Hef, he's taking all kinds of naked pictures of these women, when we're wasted out of our minds, and he would print out like, eight copies for him and all the women," she continued. "[You would] pass them around. It's just gross."

During the episode, Madison also said she "definitely thought I was in love with Hef" during the course of their relationship, but maintained it was very much rooted in "Stockholm syndrome."

"Stockholm syndrome is when somebody starts to identify with somebody who is their captor in some way," Madison said. "And I feel like I did that with Hef a hundred percent. Like, I never blamed him for any of the drama that went on, I always blamed it on the other women, you know?"

She added, "Hef was innocent in my eyes. And then later, one of the girls was telling me how Hef always pits the main girlfriend against the other girls. This situation was going on for years since I came along."

Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore also recount volatile memories with Hefner, as do former playmates Rebekka Armstrong, Susie Krabacher, Dona Spier, Tylyn John, and Cristy Thom. Hefner's former staff, including executive assistant Lisa Loving Barrett and butler Mitch Rosen, also appear.

Prior to the docuseries' debut, Playboy penned an open letter in support of the women featured in the docuseries, reiterating that the Playboy today is no longer "Hugh Hefner's Playboy."

"We trust and validate women and their stories, and we strongly support the individuals who have come forward to share their experiences," the statement read. "As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount, and anything less is inexcusable."

"The Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today's Playboy is not Hugh Hefner's Playboy," it continued. "We will continue to confront any parts of our legacy that do not reflect our values today, and to build upon the progress we have made as we evolve as a company so we can drive positive change for you and our communities."

New episodes of A&E's Secrets of Playboy release Mondays at 9 p.m.

