Holey Moley shenanigans return in exclusive season 2 sneak peek

The world's most extreme mini-golf competition show, Holey Moley, is back for more high jinks, and the first season 2 promo promises things will get "holey-er and moley-er."

In the clip, which EW is debuting exclusively above, we're given a glimpse at commentators Jeannie Mai, Rob Riggle, and Joe Tessitore and some of the craziness in store for the show's sophomore season, which has been dubbed Holey Moley II: The Sequel.

The 13-episode season will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. Each episode will feature eight contestants who will put their miniature golf and physical skills to the test. The winners of each episode will return to the course for the finale, where only one will be crowned winner and claim the $250,000 prize.

Holey Moley is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel debuts May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Beginning June 11, the series will shift to the 8 p.m. time slot.

