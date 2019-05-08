Get ready for some above-par entertainment. ABC brings miniature golf to primetime with its new 10-episode mini-golf competition series Holey Moley premiering June 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Executive produced by NBA star Stephen Curry with his production company Unanimous Media, the show — which features comedian Rob Riggle and ESPN’s Joe Tessitore as commentators and The Real’s Jeannie Mai as sideline correspondent — showcases self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country going head-to-head on a supersized, epic obstacle golf course. “This is miniature golf unlike anything you’ve ever seen; it’s like miniature golf meets Ninja Warriors meets Double Dare from back in the day — it’s insane,” Mai tells EW. “There’s some ridiculous challenges, for example at one point we tee off from a three story hole that’s floating above a huge freezing cold pond of water and the person who misses the hole plummets to their demise into the pond!” Another hole sees contestants running through moving windmills. “Let me tell you these windmills knocked human beings over in front of my very own eyes!” warns Mai. “It’s ferocious; it wasn’t an easy thing to watch.” Click through for an exclusive first look at some of the “insane” challenges.