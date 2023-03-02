Hoda Kotb has been absent from Today show due to a 'family health matter'

Today show host Hoda Kotb's absence from the anchoring desk finally has an explanation.

The journalist, who co-anchors Today with Savannah Guthrie, and co-hosts the show's fourth hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager, hasn't taped a live installment of the Today show since Feb. 17 for a previously unknown reason. On Feb. 20, she appeared in a pre-taped episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. On Tuesday Guthrie also took a leave of absence after she tested positive for COVID.

"We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she's home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery," anchor Craig Melvin said on-air. "And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda's okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon."

Hoda Kotb Hoda Kotb on 'The Today Show' | Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC

Kotb has been posting inspirational quotes to her Instagram this past week, including photos that read "Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts" and "Choose hope."

Other Today anchors, including Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, have been filling in for Kotb during her absence.

On Tuesday morning, Guthrie appeared on the first part of the show but then departed after receiving a positive COVID test. Her morning show co-host Al Roker had a hilarious reaction to Jones announcing the news, slowly backing away from her and Carson Daly stating "Well, Sheinelle was sitting between me and Savannah."

