See the Hocus Pocus stars all grown up — and celebrating the 25th anniversary

As part of the iconic trio of the Sanderson sisters (she played the vacuum-riding Mary) and a close friend of Ortega’s, the evening wasn’t complete without an appearance from Kathy Najimi. Hocus Pocus was an initial box office disappointment, but has gone from cult classic to Halloween staple over the years (much like It’s a Wonderful Life at Christmas) — something Ortega says he felt keenly. “Kathy Najimi said it so beautifully — about how you get together with a group of people that you enjoy, and you just put in the effort. You show up every day. You don’t know. You put it out there and will it evaporate? Or will it land and will it be treasured?,” he reflects. “For a moment in time, I was heartbroken and disappointed. There was so much imagination that went into this and so much good fun. Could I have been so wrong? It just took some time, as things do. To ripen.”