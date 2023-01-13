History of the World Part II reveals massive starry guest cast and (some) character names

The first teaser introduces just some of the many historical names that will be getting the Mel Brooks parody treatment.

Who knew history was so star-studded?

Hulu has unveiled just some of the guest stars that will appear in its new comedy series, History of the World Part II, with more still to be revealed at a later date.

The streamer announced that the following will appear on the show (deep breath!): Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D'Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O'Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, and Tyler James Williams.

History of the World Part 2 | Teaser | Hulu Taika Waititi | Credit: Hulu

History of the World Part 2 | Teaser | Hulu Danny DeVito | Credit: Hulu

In the first teaser trailer, also released Friday, we are introduced to some of the real and fictional figures these stars are playing. Highlights include Waititi as Sigmund Freud, Einbinder as Amelia Earhart, and Johnson as Marco Polo. Other figures that will get the parody treatment include biblical figures Jesus, Judas, Noah, and Mary Magdalene; Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov and Rasputin; Kublai Khan; Harriet Tubman; Alexander Graham Bell; Abraham Lincoln; and more.

In addition to the guest stars, the series regulars include Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz. More than 40 years later, History of the World Part II is a sequel to Brooks' seminal 1981 film, History of the World Part I. Like the film, the eight-episode series will feature a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history. EW can confirm it will cover the building of the pyramids, the American Civil War, the Russian Revolution, and much, much more.

History of the World Part 2 | Teaser | Hulu Hannah Einbinder | Credit: Hulu

Brooks, who wrote and directed the original film, serves as writer and executive producer on the series along with Kroll, Sykes, Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum, and Christie Smith. It is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.

History of the World Part II hits Hulu on Monday, March 6, with two episodes. Two new episodes will drop daily, with the finale releasing on Thursday, March 9.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.