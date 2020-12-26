15 historical romance series Hollywood should adapt after Bridgerton

It’s honestly impossible to pick only one Sarah MacLean series to adapt because her writing is so inherently cinematic. The smoky backrooms of her casino and chilly streets of Covent Garden ooze with life. We’d suggest either her Rules of Scoundrels series, which follows four owners of a 19th-century casino (also known as a gaming hell for extra oomph) called “The Angel.” Each of them has a shadowy past they must overcome to find love, and the plot pulses with intrigue (including one of romance’s best twists ever, skillfully crafted over the course of four books). But then there’s her Victorian Bareknuckle Bastards, three individuals (Devil, Beast, and Dahlia) who’ve built themselves an empire out of the ashes of their past and the rookeries of Covent Garden. If romance wants an altogether darker, grittier series to adapt, this is the one, with its shades of Taboo and Peaky Blinders. It’s sinful and delicious and ripe for adaptation. Or better yet, give us both.