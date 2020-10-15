The Subtle Knife cuts open new worlds in His Dark Materials season 2 full trailer

Season 2, adapting the events of The Subtle Knife, will premiere this Nov. 16.

When His Dark Materials returns for season 2 this November, the HBO and BBC fantasy series will tackle the second book in author Philip Pullman's acclaimed trilogy, The Subtle Knife. The titular artifact flaunts its special abilities in the brand-new, full-length trailer for the show.

Season 2 picks up directly after the events of the season 1 finale, wherein Lyra (Dafne Keen) walked through a rip in her reality caused by her father, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy), and into another world. She finds herself in Cittagazze, a city overrun by spectres, living shrouds that attack adults. It's here her path will lead her to Will (Amir Wilson), a child from our reality who's fated to wield the Subtle Knife.

The dagger has the ability to "slice between worlds," as explained by Andrew Scott's John Parry, Will's father who's been living in Lyra's home world. It's an object that could change the course of the coming war. The authoritarian Magisterium is looking to find Asriel and conquer the other world he revealed. Meanwhile, the witches are preparing for battle. "The child," meaning Lyra, "will bring the end of the great war," they predict.

Lin-Manuel Miranda returns as Lee Scoresby among the season 2 cast, which introduces Jade Anouka as witch queen Ruta Skadi and Terence Stamp as current bearer of the Subtle Knife, Giacomo Paradisi.

His Dark Materials will premiere season 2 on Monday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. In the U.S., the series will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

