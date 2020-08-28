The great war begins in thrilling His Dark Materials season 2 trailer

The next season, based on The Subtle Knife novel, will premiere on HBO this November.

His Dark Materials type TV Show network HBO

"The skies are darkening. The world's changing. We need to unite for the great war."

The stakes couldn't feel higher as everyone from parallel realities prepares for battle in the new trailers for His Dark Materials season 2, based on the events of author Philip Pullman's second novel in his book trilogy, The Subtle Knife. Both the BBC and HBO released teasers different footage of what's coming when the show returns this November.

It's a whole new world for young Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), both figuratively and literally. She stepped through a portal into another reality in chasing after her betrayer father, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy), at the end of season 1. Now, she finds herself in Cittàgazze, a city she once glimpsed glimmering in the night sky through the borealis. It's here she crosses paths with Will Parry (Amir Wilson), a boy from yet another reality who takes a prominent role in the story moving forward.

See those menacing black mist lurking about in the trailers? Those are creatures that dwell in Cittàgazze and tend to attack adults while leaving children alone.

Many new faces appear this season as the Magisterium is preparing for a bigger, more aggressive move against those who would spread blasphemy.

Oscar nominee Terence Stamp is seen as Giacomo Paradisi, the bearer of the Subtle Knife, a magical object with the ability to open portals to different realities. Jade Anouka (Turn Up Charlie) plays the witch queen Ruta Skadi, who makes such dramatic proclamations about "the great war" in the footage. Simone Kirby (Peaky Blinders) will also play Dr. Mary Malone, a scientist from Will's world who Lyra seeks out to find out more about Dust.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous S1 E5 Recap His Dark Materials recap: Lyra finds the lost boy By Lauren Morgan

S1 E4 Recap His Dark Materials recap: Lyra and aeronauts and bears! Oh my! By Lauren Morgan

S1 E3 Recap 'His Dark Materials' recap: Mrs. Coulter stops at nothing to get Lyra back By Lauren Morgan

S1 E1 Recap His Dark Materials series premiere recap: Lyra's journey begins By Lauren Morgan Next