Watch Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon rehearse for SNL in exclusive Hillary clip

Take a break from studying Super Tuesday polls and rewatching that LaGuardia song for a little SNL political throwback — to four years ago, when Hillary Clinton was running for president and Kate McKinnon imitated her every weekend on the sketch comedy series.

Having had its premiere at Sundance in January, Nanette Burstein’s four-part political docuseries Hillary, about the life and times of the former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, and presidential candidate, hits Hulu this Friday. The series weaves together Clinton’s singular personal history and the saga of her 2016 campaign, from the hotly contested Democratic primary to the shocking conclusion and its aftermath.

We all know how that ended, but there are still moments of hope and humor throughout Hillary. Above, EW can exclusively unveil a clip from the series, of Clinton preparing to appear on Saturday Night Live opposite McKinnon’s parody version of her. “I have to say, this is a little surreal,” McKinnon tells Clinton in the clip. “For me too,” the candidate agrees. “You do me better than I do me!” After a giggly read-through of their scene, McKinnon thanks her “for saving the world.”

The series chronicles how Clinton has spent her life trying — to varying degrees of success — to save the world in whatever ways she can, from combating sexism in law school to challenging the limits of the role of First Lady to performing high-stakes diplomacy as Secretary of State.

“I felt like there was a much bigger story” than just the 2016 campaign, Burstein explained at the series’ Sundance premiere. “That story was the life and times of Secretary Clinton. And really, to go deep and understand her life was an opportunity to understand our culture, our history of partisan politics, the women’s movement — to understand where we are now.”

Check out the exclusive clip above. Hillary arrives on Hulu Friday, March 6.

