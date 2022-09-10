"I would say to her: Where did you find the continuing resilience, the courage, the gutsiness to do your duty every day?"

Hillary Clinton has given a royal tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The one-time Secretary of State praised the British monarch — who died Thursday at age 96 — Saturday during a Toronto International Film Festival presentation of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, which she co-hosts with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton. When asked by moderator Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (the wife of Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister), what she would've said to the queen if she'd been an interview subject on the show, the elder Clinton prefaced her answer by lauding the British figure's "engaging and curious" demeanor.

"She wanted to know about you; she rarely expressed her own opinion. That wasn't part of the queenly duties, but she was quick to inquire about what you were thinking. I found her to be an incredible model of service and leadership, of course duty, but also her enthusiasms," the 74-year-old said. "I would say to her: Where did you find the continuing resilience, the courage, the gutsiness to do your duty every day? Not missing a day — including two days before she died, when she came out to greet the new prime minister [Liz Truss]. Maybe she would be willing to share some of the ways that she did keep herself going... when you're in the public eye, it's exhausting, and we need all the help we can get."

Gutsy cover story- Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton for EW. | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Apple TV+

Clinton is one of many celebrities who spoke out to honor Queen Elizabeth II in the days following her death. On Friday, Elton John called her "an inspiring person to be around," while Helen Mirren — who won an Oscar for playing her in Stephen Frears' 2006 biopic The Queen — deemed her "the epitome of nobility."

"I was nervous," the former First Lady recently told EW in a cover story interview about Gutsy. "Being in front of the camera in this series was kind of a leap of faith for me. It was outside my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was a great way to come together around stuff we have talked about since she was a little girl. I wasn't alone; she wasn't alone. We were in it together."

Gutsy is now streaming on Apple TV+.

