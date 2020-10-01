Hillary Clinton and Steven Spielberg teaming for CW series about women’s suffrage movement

Hillary Clinton is "Amblin" over to The CW for her latest project.

The former Secretary of State is producing a new anthology series for the network, The Woman's Hour, in partnership with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Television. According to a press release, each season of the series "will celebrate those who changed history and have strong contemporary reverberations, appealing to today’s rising tide of young, politically active audiences."

The first season will be based on Elaine Weiss' book The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, about the battle to ratify the 19th Constitutional Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. Amblin optioned the rights to the book in 2018 after Clinton brought it to Spielberg's attention. Clinton first discovered the book herself after Weiss became determined to get it to the former presidential candidate, after finding parallels between the women’s suffrage movement and the 2016 election between Clinton and Donald Trump.

Weiss will executive produce the series along with Clinton and Amblin's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Angelina Burnett (The Americans, Halt and Catch Fire) will serve as showrunner. More details on the series will surely be announced in due time, but until then, we can all pester Disney to let them adapt "Sister Suffragette" into a theme song.

