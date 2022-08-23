Kardashian was also a surprise. "I have long admired Kim's commitment to criminal justice reform," says Chelsea. "I knew she'd gone to law school. I knew that she was doggedly committed to these issues, and to individual incarcerated people's efforts to lessen their sentences or fully commute their sentences. But to hear her talk about how this is such a significant part of her identity, of how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, of how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it may be harmful, how vulnerable she was in acknowledging she didn't know what the DOJ stood for…. I think she shared that anecdote because she wants other people to think, 'Okay, I may not know what all the acronyms are, but if I think something is wrong, I can learn more and then be a more effective advocate.' You don't have to know everything at the beginning of your journey as an activist; by definition, you won't. I just was really impressed by how not only important this is to her, but how important this is to her definition of who she is."