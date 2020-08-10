Hilary Swank faces the challenges of space in Netflix's Away trailer
Hilary Swank is headed to Mars.
Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming space drama, Away. From executive producer Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) and showrunner Jessica Goldberg, the series stars Hilary Swank as Emma Green, a former Navy pilot and the commander on the first mission to Mars. But the mission will take three years, which means that in order to fulfill her dream, Emma has to leave her husband Matt (Josh Charles) and her daughter Alexis (Talitha Bateman) for that stretch of time.
Created by Andrew Hinderaker, the series follows Emma and her team of astronauts as they struggle to complete their mission, along with Emma's family members back on Earth, who will face problems of their own. The cast also includes Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki, Vivian Wu, and Monique Curnen.
Netflix has released the first tear-filled trailer for the drama, which will debut globally on Friday, Sept. 4, above.
