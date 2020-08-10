Hilary Swank faces the challenges of space in Netflix's Away trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming space drama, Away. From executive producer Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) and showrunner Jessica Goldberg, the series stars Hilary Swank as Emma Green, a former Navy pilot and the commander on the first mission to Mars. But the mission will take three years, which means that in order to fulfill her dream, Emma has to leave her husband Matt (Josh Charles) and her daughter Alexis (Talitha Bateman) for that stretch of time.