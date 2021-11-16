The singer and actress danced through the choreography after first performing the 2007 song in concert sets that have since gone viral.

Hilary Duff has received a viral meme about her past choreography with love.

The How I Met Your Father star responded to the TikTok trend — which includes thousands of users recreating choreography from two of the entertainer's televised performances of her 2007 single "With Love" — by taking another stab at the low-energy dance moves 14 years later.

Duff debuted the new video as a duet with another user who performed the same routine the 34-year-old shimmied her way through during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

"HERE YOU GOOOOOOOO!" Duff wrote in the caption for the video, which has since been viewed nearly 6 million times in addition to receiving over 1 million likes on TikTok alone.

The TikTok trend also includes fans staging hilarious tributes to another of Duff's performances from the era: a 2007 outdoor concert staged as part of the Today show, which has circulated for years as a meme on its own.

After wrapping seven seasons of the popular dramedy Younger in June and moving on from Disney's scrapped Lizzie McGuire reboot, the actress can next be seen in Hulu's How I Met Your Father — a spin-off of the long-running CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother — alongside Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, and Kim Cattrall.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.