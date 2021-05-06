Hilary Duff teases How I Met Your Father will have ties to HIMYM, possible cast appearances

One of the most important aspects of creating a TV spin-off is remembering where you came from. In a new interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, actress Hilary Duff shared details about how her upcoming Hulu show How I Met Your Father might connect to the original series, How I Met Your Mother.

"I don't want to give it all away and the script is definitely being changed a little bit," Duff said. "But it does tie in and, you know, hopefully, we'll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast."

How I Met Your Father was only just officially announced last month, so much about it remains mysterious. In this interview, Duff elaborated a little more on the premise and her character, Sophie.

"There's great characters and I'm going to get to have another on-set family, another TV family," Duff said. "There's so much opportunity for love stories with this show because it's Sophie and then, three dudes. So it's going down that whole rabbit hole of like, well, which one was the father? And you get to like go through all of Sophie's young experience of finding love and dating and what that's like in the modern world."

