Hilary Duff bared body and soul on her life and career — including the failed Lizzie McGuire reboot at Disney+ — in a new interview.

In an article featuring the 34-year-old posing fully nude for a photoshoot, the actress told Women's Health that she received multiple offers over the years to revive the beloved early-aughts Disney Channel sitcom that chronicled the titular middle-schooler's formative years, but finally agreed to star in Disney+'s version that would've reunited her with original creator Terri Minsky and costars Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, and Robert Carradine.

"She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things," Duff told the publication, noting that she pushed for a more mature McGuire to appear on the new show. "She didn't need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked."

A representative for Disney did not immediately return EW's request for comment on Duff's quotes.

In 2020, Duff confirmed that the project wouldn't move forward at Disney+, following news that Minsky departed the series before filming was completed.

"I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life," Duff wrote on Instagram at the time. "She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."

Production on the show began in November 2019 in New York City, ahead of Minsky's exit in January 2020, reportedly over differences with Disney. Disney released a statement noting that the show was going "in a different creative direction" than they initially envisioned. Duff later added that she didn't want to produce a series that would be a "disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating," and urged the company to move the project to a new home on Hulu, where more mature content from the studio often lives.

Following the Lizzie McGuire reboot's cancellation, Duff still landed at Hulu on the streaming service's How I Met Your Mother continuation series How I Met Your Father, which was recently renewed for a second season.

Duff is currently gearing up for season 2 of How I Met Your Father on Hulu. Read her full Women's Health interview.

