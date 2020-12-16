Hilary Duff says the Lizzie McGuire revival 'isn’t going to happen'

Lizzie McGuire Close Streaming Options

The Lizzie McGuire revival will not be happening.

On Wednesday, Hilary Duff shared a statement on social media in which she made clear the Disney+ revival of the beloved series will no longer go ahead. “I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life," she wrote in her Instagram post. "She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen."

The revival was first announced in August 2019, with original stars Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas, Adam Lamberg and Lalaine set to reprise their roles. Production kicked off in November 2019 in New York City, before coming to to a halt in January 2020. Later the same month, original creator Terri Minsky exited the show. At the time, Disney said the show was headed “in a different creative direction” than planned. Duff chimed in back then too, sharing that she felt a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with Lizzie and she'd be doing a "disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating." She ended her post with the hope that Disney would allow the show to move to Hulu, where the character's experienced could be more authentically depicted.

That plea seems to have gone unfulfilled with Wednesday's news that the revival is no longer in the works. A Disney spokesperson told EW, “Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series.”

In her own statement, Duff went on to share how much she wanted the reboot to be "honest and authentic" to who Lizzie would've been be today, adding, "It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to more in the amazing woman she would’ve been in the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of.” Indeed.