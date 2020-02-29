Hilary Duff is finally breaking her silence about why the highly-anticipated Lizzie McGuire revival series has hit a roadblock.

On Friday, the actor explained on Instagram that she believes launching the series with a PG rating on Disney+ wouldn't be authentic to the character or the fans who have grown up with the series.

"Was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on D+ and my passion remains! However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with Lizzie who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her," Duff wrote. "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

Duff's comments come just days after the LGBTQ+ Love, Simon TV series adaptation Love, Victor was moved from Disney+ to Hulu due to, sources confirm to EW, the show’s depiction of alcohol use, sexual exploration, and marital issues among parents. There were concerns that the content wouldn't fit in the family-focused Disney+ service and it was decided that Love, Victor would be a better fit on the more mature, Disney-controlled Hulu, alongside other coming-of-age Hulu original series like Looking for Alaska and PEN15. On Tuesday, Duff had shared an Instagram story about the news of Love, Victor's move to Hulu. She had circled the words "family-friendly" in the news story headline and wrote above it "Sounds familiar."

Production on the new Lizzie McGuire series has been on hold since January when original series creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky was fired after only two episodes. "I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing," Minsky said in a recent interview with Variety. "That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion."

With both the original series creator and star pushing for a more mature version of Lizzie now that she's turning 30, a move to Hulu should be a no-brainer. The original series saw a teenaged Lizzie grappling with teenage issues, so it only makes sense that an adult Lizzie would be dealing with adult issues on a show aimed at viewers her age struggling with the same kinds of things.

