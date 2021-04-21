Hilary Duff to star on How I Met Your Mother sequel series from Hulu

It's finally time to hear another side of the story. Hulu announced Wednesday that they had given a 10-episode series order to How I Met Your Father, the long-awaited sequel series to How I Met Your Mother, and cast Hilary Duff (Younger) in the lead role.

The premise should sound familiar enough: Set in the near future, the show will follow Sophie (Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father back in the year 2021, when Sophie and her close-knit group of friends were figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

How I Met Your Father is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us) but original How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will executive produce alongside them. The series will be produced by 20th Television, which also produced the original series under its previous name. Duff is a producer as well.

"Younger" Season 5 Premiere Party In recent years, Hilary Duff has starred on "Younger." | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"How I Met Your Mother is a crown jewel in the 20th library and its fans have clamored for more ever since our final broadcast seven years ago," 20th Television president Karey Burke said in a statement. "Our genius producers Isaac and Elizabeth who are — wait for it — legendary within our halls, have created a spectacular new take which both honors the original and is entirely their own."

"Carter and Craig will return as executive producers," she continued, "and who better to star as the central character than the incredible Hilary Duff? Many thanks to Craig Erwich and everyone at Hulu Originals for loving the script as much as we did and to our fantastic team who helped put this all together. I could not be more excited. Let the speculation as to who the father is commence!"

Spinoff speculation started shortly after How I Met Your Mother went off the air in 2014. Back then, the show was called How I Met Your Dad and starred Greta Gerwig in the lead role. CBS didn't love that pilot, and the process of retooling it got delayed further when Aptaker and Berger joined Dan Fogelman as co-showrunners of This Is Us in 2017. Now, thanks to Hulu, the time has finally come to see their story.

How I Met Your Father is also a new opportunity for Duff, who recently went through the strange experience of beginning production on a Lizzie McGuire sequel series for Disney+ in 2019, before it fell apart over creative differences.