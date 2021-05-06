Hilary Duff admits there was a point where she 'couldn't stand Lizzie McGuire'

While Hilary Duff was all in on bringing Lizzie McGuire back when they had the chance with Disney+, the actress shares "there was a point in my life where I couldn't stand Lizzie McGuire. And I was like, 'I don't want to hear that name ever again.'"

Appearing on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show to promote her new children's book My Little Brave Girl, Duff goes on to explain how the two episodes of the Lizzie McGuire that they did get to shoot solidified the renewed appreciation she had for the character. "Now that I'm my age, I'm like, I love her… This is where it all began for me. And she is me, and I am her. And I brought what I could to that, you know, which was very much just who I am inside. And so to tap into that again, even for a moment was really a great experience."

The former Disney Channel star also noted how that connection she had to Lizzie wasn't exclusive to her, saying "The one thing for me was just the way that she could connect with what was going on [with] people that were watching the show. It was like they're watching themselves." That's a point where she and Disney+ saw eye to eye, but of course, the creative discussions that sank the revival came from the creative team asserting to the streaming service that it only makes sense "to shoot a show where she's acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world."

Duff agrees to never say never about Lizzie McGuire coming back, but states "I don't think it's going to be happening," reflecting the sentiment of the Instagram statement she shared about the show last December.

Watch the clip of Hilary Duff talking about Lizzie McGuire above.