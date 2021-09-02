Hilary Duff shares first in-character photo from How I Met Your Father
"Hello, I'm Sophie," the actress said.
Hilary Duff's escalating series of teases for her upcoming Hulu show How I Met Your Father continued with a new Instagram post this week — her first photo in character as the show's protagonist.
"Hello, I'm Sophie," Duff wrote in the caption alongside a picture of her sitting in a dress at a bar — perhaps awaiting a date? Similar to How I Met Your Mother, the show will be narrated by a future version of Sophie, telling her kids a story that begins in 2021 as she and her close-knit group of friends figured out who they are and what they want out of life in the age of dating apps.
Interestingly, though Duff's face is unadorned, several people in the background of the shot are clearly sporting face masks, indicating that the show may acknowledge the reality of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Since being cast on the HIMYM spin-off as protagonist Sophie, Duff has teased possible appearances from original cast members, and shared a set photo of herself with co-stars Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, and Brandon Micheal Hall. Now we've got a taping photo, so should only be a matter of time until the next reveal.
Related content:
Comments