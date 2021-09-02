Hilary Duff shares first in-character photo from How I Met Your Father

Hilary Duff 's escalating series of teases for her upcoming Hulu show How I Met Your Father continued with a new Instagram post this week — her first photo in character as the show's protagonist.

"Hello, I'm Sophie," Duff wrote in the caption alongside a picture of her sitting in a dress at a bar — perhaps awaiting a date? Similar to How I Met Your Mother, the show will be narrated by a future version of Sophie, telling her kids a story that begins in 2021 as she and her close-knit group of friends figured out who they are and what they want out of life in the age of dating apps.