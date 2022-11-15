Hilarie Burton calls Candace Cameron Bure 'disgusting' for LGBTQ-exclusionary Christmas movies

"You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank," the actress said.

Candace Cameron Bure got a lump of coal from Hilarie Burton over the former's stance on not including queer love stories in Christmas films on the Great American Family channel.

After the former Full House star and ex-Hallmark movie staple told the Wall Street Journal that her new holiday network home (overseen by Bill Abbott) wouldn't include movies centering on LGBTQ romance, Burton — whom has worked with Hallmark on several projects — criticized the performer Monday on Twitter.

"Now they're just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s--- out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn't a 'trend'. That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples," Burton tweeted, responding to Bure's comments about how her upcoming productions would "keep traditional marriage at the core" of their narratives.

"Bigot," Burton added. "I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

EW has reached out to Bure and Hallmark for comment.

In the Wall Street Journal piece, published Monday, Abbott, the chief executive of Great American Media, said that "spiritual or faith-based content is grossly underserved" in Hollywood, and explained his stance on featuring LGBTQ characters at the center of projects on GAF.

Candace Cameron Bure; Hilarie Burton Hilarie Burton slammed Candace Cameron Bure over her comments about not featuring LGBTQ love stories on the Great American Family network. | Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends," he said. "There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"

Bure had a career resurgence as one of Hallmark's foremost rom-com stars, having appeared in multiple leading roles on the channel's Christmas schedule and beyond. She ended her tenure with Hallmark in April with the move to GAF.

Hallmark is slated to debut its first feature focused entirely on a same-sex couple, The Holiday Sitter, on Dec. 11.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.