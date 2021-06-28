Hilarie Burton reveals husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan once auditioned for One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill Close this dialog window Streaming Options

A love connection delayed!

Hilarie Burton Morgan found out long after the fact that her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, actually auditioned for her old WB show, One Tree Hill.

The actress revealed the casting near miss while joining her OTH costars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz on that latest episode of their new podcast Drama Queens.

"When I met Jeff, he was like, 'Oh, I auditioned for that show.' And I'm like, 'Wait, what?'" Burton Morgan shared.

"My husband, Jeffrey, auditioned for [Craig] Sheffer's part," she continued. "And he was like, 'I like the whole gritty, garage - you know, that edgy thing,'" the actress added.

Sheffer played Keith Scott, uncle to Chad Michael Murray's Lucas Scott, on the drama. Burton Morgan's character, Peyton Sawyer, was romantically involved with Lucas during parts of OTH.

The actress, who was introduced to Morgan by Danneel and Jensen Ackles (Morgan played Jensen's dad, John Winchester, on Supernatural, while Danneel played Rachel on OTH), joked that she would have started her family sooner if he'd been cast in the role.

"Had [Jeff] shown up in those tight jeans that Sheff was wearing, I would've definitely had kids earlier," Burton Morgan said with a laugh.

The Keith Scott character was killed off in One Tree Hill season 3.

Burton Morgan and Morgan married in 2019, after a decade together. They recently starred together on The Walking Dead, where Burton Morgan played Lucille, the late wife of Morgan's Negan character.

