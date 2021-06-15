One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton reminisces about Pete Wentz's guest arc and inappropriate storyline

While speaking with PEOPLE about her upcoming iHeartRadio podcast Drama Queens, which she hosts with fellow Hill costars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, Burton-Morgan reflected on the musician's guest star arc on the show.

Wentz played himself on three episodes of season 3, making an appearance with his Fall Out Boy bandmates and then striking up a fling with Burton-Morgan's Peyton. Her character books the group at the all-ages nightclub Tric, sparks fly between them, and he accompanies her and her classmates on a trip to a cabin in the woods.

One Tree Hill HIlarie Burton and Peter Wentz on 'One Tree Hill' | Credit: wb

"Poor Pete. Pete really thought he was just coming on the show to play like, a cool dude," she told PEOPLE. "And the next thing you know, it looks like he's having an affair with a high school girl. And that is forever now on TV. You don't get to takesie backsie that one."

Burton-Morgan went on to elaborate that Wentz probably didn't think twice about the implications since all of the actors were in their 20s. "I don't think he realized our characters were in high school because we were all in our 20s in real life," she said. "And so it wasn't until even I watched it back that I was like, 'Oh, there's a lot of insinuation in here. I thought we were just kissing buddies, but this looks bad in the edit.'"

She also remembered how Wentz was a good sport throughout the entire filming process, including being willing to do his makeup in a bathroom with five girls. "He's really a team player," she reflected.

While Burton speaks highly of Wentz and is still close with her costars, she and other cast members have opened up about inappropriate behavior they say they experienced while filming the show, most notably from the show's creator, Mark Schwahn. Schwahn has never spoken publicly about any of the allegations.