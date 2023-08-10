High School Musical series reveals what happened to Troy and Gabriella

They're still in this together — for now.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series wrapped up this week with its fourth season and several former Wildcats from the original film series made an appearance. And Chad (Corbin Bleu) drops a major bomb about Troy and Gabriella (played by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens).

"Troy and Gabriella are in couples' therapy," Chad reveals about the high school sweethearts. They are still all in this together... for now at least.

High School Musical Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in 'High School Musical 3' | Credit: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

The final episodes of the series brought stars from the original movies including Bleu, Monique Coleman (Taylor), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Kaycee Stroh (Martha), Bart Johnson (Coach Jack Bolton), and Alyson Reed (Ms Darbus). However, they weren't playing their original characters — instead, they portrayed fictionalized versions of themselves who returned to East High to film High School Musical 4.

As far as other former cast mates Bleu has more optimistic updates. "Chad is married to Taylor," Corbin says. "Martha is a world-class choreographer. Ryan is happily partnered."

HSMTMTS showrunner Tim Federle told EW why Efron and Hudgens didn't join their High School Musical costars for the series. "Here's my fully transparent answer: First of all, Zac is busy. He has 20 movies going," Federle said. "Vanessa's super busy and so gracious."

"Ultimately, I felt like if I bring back too many of the OGs, that's going to be the story," he explained. "And I really feel like the story of this series is Josh [Bassett] and Sofia [Wylie] and Dara [Reneé] and Frankie [Rodriguez] and all of them, that they've really risen to take center screen. So the short answer is Vanessa [and Zac] exist in our universe, but not on our screens."

