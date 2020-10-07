High School Musical: The Musical: The Series sets holiday special featuring season 2 first look

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is getting a holiday special called, you guessed it, High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special. Try saying that five times fast!

EW has learned that the Disney+ meta expansion of the High School Musical franchise is reuniting the entire cast for a 45-minute special featuring performances of their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's songs. The episode will also feature a sneak peek at season 2 with a brand-new song performed by series star (and the song's writer) Joshua Bassett.

Bassett, along with series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders, will all appear in the holiday special, singing new renditions of classic holiday songs and sharing their favorite childhood holiday memories, stories about their best and most embarrassing presents, their family traditions, photos, and New Year's resolutions.

"The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones," showrunner Tim Federle said in a statement. "The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers."

The soundtrack for the holiday special (called — what else? — High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack) will be available beginning Friday, Nov. 20 on all major music services and streaming platforms. High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special premieres Friday, Dec. 11 on Disney+.

