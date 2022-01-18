The new season of the Disney+ series will feature music from Camp Rock and Frozen.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 is going to rock.

On Tuesday, the Disney+ High School Musical series revealed the music being reimagined this season includes songs from Frozen and Camp Rock, in addition to the High School Musical franchise. Season 3 also relocates from the halls of East High to summer camp as the Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as they stage a high-stakes production of Frozen "and determine who is 'best in snow,'" according to the official release.

There are new faces joining the cast this season, two of whom are Disney Channel alums. Original High School Musical star Corbin Bleu will guest star as himself (as Lucas Grabeel did in season 1), while Hannah Montana alum Jason Earles will guest star as Dewey Wood, the stone-faced killjoy of a Camp Director of Camp Shallow Lake. Earles worked as the cast's acting coach for the first two seasons of HSMTMTS.

Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

New series regulars joining the Wildcats are Adrian Lyles as Jet, Camp Shallow Lake's mysterious new kid, and Saylor Bell as Maddox, a bright-eyed, quick-witted "techie" who always follows the rules. And Meg Donnelly will guest star as Val, a confident and funny college student and longtime camper-turned-Counselor-in-Training, who is ready to choreograph the summer production of Frozen.

Despite speculation that Olivia Rodrigo would step back from her role as Nini due to her new solo music career, she is returning as a series regular in season 3 along with costars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, and Olivia Rose Keegan.

HSMTMTS season 3 is currently in production in Los Angeles.

