High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 trailer is full of High School Musical 2 nods
Plus find out why the new show-within-the-show is Beauty and the Beast and not High School Musical 2.
The first trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 is finally here, and it's full of nods to High School Musical 2 — even though the show-within-the-show is actually not High School Musical 2. The meta series gets even more meta as the season 2 trailer reveals the East High theater kids also assumed that the next musical they'd perform would be the sequel to the Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens movie. But they — along with fans — learn that an old rivalry and a cutthroat student theater competition shifts the focus to Beauty and the Beast instead.
Plus, even though Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and Ricky (Joshua Bassett) finally reunited in the season 1 finale, this season finds them attempting to make a long-distance relationship work as Nini follows her dreams... all the way to a prestigious new school. Is their romance doomed before it even had a chance to start?
Watch the season 2 trailer below:
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 premieres Friday, May 14 on Disney+.
