High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 trailer is full of High School Musical 2 nods

The first trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 is finally here, and it's full of nods to High School Musical 2 — even though the show-within-the-show is actually not High School Musical 2. The meta series gets even more meta as the season 2 trailer reveals the East High theater kids also assumed that the next musical they'd perform would be the sequel to the Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens movie. But they — along with fans — learn that an old rivalry and a cutthroat student theater competition shifts the focus to Beauty and the Beast instead.