High School Musical: The Musical: The Series sneak peek debuts Olivia Rodrigo's best solo yet

EW has your exclusive sneak peek at what may be Rodrigo's greatest solo thus far, coming in this Friday's episode of the Disney+ series, as her character Nini faces a major decision about her future. Throughout season 2, Nini's been struggling with attending her dream acting school since it's been way more serious than she anticipated, not to mention the fact that she's so far away from her family, friends, and boyfriend Ricky (Joshua Bassett).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Disney+

It all comes to a head in this week's episode, "The Storm," when she gets stuck in Salt Lake City during a blizzard while on her way back to school in Denver and performs "Granted," as she wonders if she's making the right choice in leaving once again. If you loved season 1's "All I Want," get ready for a new favorite Rodrigo jam to occupy your brain (and playlists).

Elsewhere in the episode, the rest of the Wildcats are stranded at East High after hours thanks to the snowstorm, just as E.J. (Matt Cornett) receives some bad news. When cabin fever sets in, Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) inspires Nini to make a bold choice about her future, while Gina (Sofia Wylie) and Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) come to blows about how to choreograph a number in the musical.

Check out the exclusive sneak peek at "Granted" in the video (courtesy of Disney+) below:

Plus, see more exclusive photos from the performance:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Olivia Rodrigo in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Joshua Bassett in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Olivia Rodrigo in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Olivia Rodrigo in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Olivia Rodrigo in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Disney+

New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stream Fridays on Disney+.

