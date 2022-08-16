High School Musical: The Musical: The Series takes on Frozen in romantic sneak peek
Things are getting Frozen on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but the romance continues to heat up.
Ever since the High School Musical series relocated to summer camp for season 3, all the teens have had Frozen on the brain as E.J. (Matt Cornett) directs the end-of-summer camp-wide production of the iconic Disney movie — and EW has your exclusive sneak peak at the upcoming performance of "Love Is an Open Door." And there's no one better to take on that romantic duet than Gina (Sofia Wylie) and E.J. now that they've officially taken over as the show's central relationship.
"'Love is An Open Door' was one of my favorite performances this season," Wylie says. "It was my favorite Frozen song growing up, and getting to dress up as Anna was so exciting."
Cornett says he specifically asked showrunner Tim Federle to give him a duet with Wylie this season, which is why bringing this performance to life "was a dream on every single level."
"I really don't think there could've been a better song for where their relationship is at this point in the show," he adds. "I just really hope fans enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it. I remember asking [Sofia] to just be brutally critical with my dancing and to take charge as my dance teacher for this number, and I must say, I think the number turned out incredibly well so I have both our choreographer Zach Woodlee as well as Sofia to thank for these dance moves!"
Watch the exclusive sneak peek below now:
HSMTMTS season 3 debuts new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+.
