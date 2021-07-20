Plus, check out the newest addition to the series as Jordan Fisher guest stars in episode 11.

Get the first look at Olivia Rodrigo as a dancing fork in Beauty and the Beast on HSMTMTS

Olivia Rodrigo can now add "playing a dancing fork" to her ever-growing list of accomplishments.

EW has your exclusive first look at Rodrigo and the rest of her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars in their costumes performing Beauty and the Beast on opening night in this week's episode 11, "Showtime." And Nini's (Rodrigo) dancing fork wardrobe isn't the only jaw-dropping reveal. Check out Ricky (Joshua Bassett) as the Beast with some hilarious prosthetics, Ashlyn (Julia Lester) as Belle in all her gorgeous Disney princess glory, and more in the photos below.

Plus, there's a new Broadway belter making his way to the Disney+ series — Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) will guest star in this week's episode as Jamie Porter, the older brother to Gina (Sofia Wylie). A talented music producer, Jamie surprises his sister at the opening night of East High's Beauty and the Beast. But everything isn't all roses between these two siblings. Check out a sneak peek of Fisher's appearance in the clip below the photos.

New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stream Fridays on Disney+.

