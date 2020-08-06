High Fidelity with Zoë Kravitz canceled by Hulu after one season

Hulu is cutting the music for High Fidelity after just one season.

The series, starring Zoë Kravitz, reimagined Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and its film adaptation for 2020. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news on Wednesday.

Kravitz, whose mom Lisa Bonet was featured in the 2000 movie, took to Instagram after the news was announced to give a "shoutout to my #highfidelity family," before writing "#breakupssuck."

"thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i'm in awe of you all. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us," the actress captioned a photo of herself with her castmates.

The series gender-flipped the story's main character, Rob, giving Kravitz the role played by John Cusack in the movie adaptation. The series was set in a gentrifying Brooklyn, where Rob ruminates over her romantic wreckage — including her Top 5 Break-ups — while running a struggling record store with friends Simon (David Holmes) and Cherise (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). High-profile artists like Debbie Harry and Jack Antonoff guest-starred as themselves on the show.

Fans and critics alike praised the dramedy when it debuted in February. While Hulu does not release traditional viewership figures, High Fidelity scored a favorable 86 percent and 82 percent rating, respectively, among critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Before it premiered, executive producer Sarah Kucserka spoke to EW about how she and co-creator Veronica West wanted to update the original story.

“Any time we pitched it, people were like, ‘Yes, oh my God, that makes so much sense!’” Kucserka said about centering the show on a female perspective. “To have this kind of a woman, not to mention a woman of color, that we don’t see very often on screen felt like we got to reimagine and refresh the idea in a whole new way.”

Picked up to series over two years ago, High Fidelity was originally developed for Disney+. The series, which is produced by ABC Signature Studios, moved to Hulu in 2019 after Disney acquired full control of the platform.

Kucserka also told EW that if given the chance, she envisioned the series as "an arc that would take us over the course of several years." She even teased that "there is absolutely a world where" Bonet, who played Rob's ex-girlfriend Marie DeSalle in the film, could cameo in future seasons.

