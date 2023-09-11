HGTV sells renovated Brady Bunch house for millions below asking price

The Los Angeles residence was recently redone to be an exact replica of the interior of the iconic '70s series' set.

Here's the story… of the house from The Brady Brunch, which was busy over the past five years being renovated to match the interior set. And now it's been sold — for way less than the asking price.

HGTV has unloaded the Los Angeles residence that was at the center of not only the iconic '70s sitcom but also the network's 2019 series A Very Brady Renovation, in which hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott worked with Brady Bunch stars to recreate the show's main setting inside the house that was used as the original exterior.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house in L.A.'s North Hollywood neighborhood was sold for $3.2 million, which is $2.3 million less than the $5.5 million asking price. HGTV originally bought the house for $3.5 million and spent almost $2 million during the renovations, meaning the network has taken a big loss with the sale.

The house used as the exterior on 'The Brady Bunch' The house used as the exterior on 'The Brady Bunch' | Credit: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"This is a one of kind property which was impossible to comp," Compass' Danny Brown, the listing agent on the property, told TVLine. "This is not a home anyone would ever live in, and savvy investors understand that Airbnb rental laws are nuanced and restrictive. We felt the property was worth about $3-$3.5 million and that's exactly where it landed; there are no intellectual property rights that are included in the sale. HGTV spent about $5.5 million purchasing and gutting the house which is why we listed it at $5.5 million, even though we knew it was an aspirational list price."

"As part of the massive renovation, HGTV invested $1.9 million and added 2,000 square feet to the property's original footprint, including a full second story," the network said in a statement when the house was put up for sale. "Standout features in the completed home include the iconic floating staircase, the burnt orange-and-avocado green kitchen, the kids' Jack-n-Jill bathroom and a backyard with a swing set, teeter totter and Tiger's dog house."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.