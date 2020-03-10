Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are turning to Property Brothers duo Drew and Jonathan Scott to help honor people who've had a major impact on their lives as part of the new HGTV series Celebrity IOU.

Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, and Melissa McCarthy will all appear on the new show, hosted by the Scott brothers, to help surprise someone special to them with a home renovation. Rebel Wilson and Michael Bublé have also signed up for renovation help on Celebrity IOU, which is set to premiere April 13.

Each celebrity will shine a spotlight on a mentor, friend, or family member whose homes will get a new customized space from the hands-on siblings while working on a tight schedule. Whether that means Pitt will throw on a tool belt again like his shirtless Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character and really get involved in his project is yet to be seen.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” Jonathan said in a statement.

His brother Drew added, “Being a part of this show really hits home for us. This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”

Celebrity IOU will air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

