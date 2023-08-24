Little House on the Prairie star Hersha Parady dies at 78

Parady died of a brain tumor on Wednesday, according to her son.

Hersha Parady, the actress best known for her role on Little House on the Prairie, has died at 78.

Parady's son, Jonathan Peverall, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she died at his home on August 23 in Norfolk, Va. Peverall had previously set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses related to Parady's struggle with a brain tumor that "robbed her of her strength, her memory, and sadly, her vibrant personality." The official Little House on the Prairie Facebook page also reported her passing.

LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Hersha Parady on 'Little House on the Prairie' | Credit: Ted Shepherd/NBCU Photo Bank

Parady debuted on Little House during its fourth season in 1977 as Walnut Grove schoolteacher Alice Garvey, a character who would go on to meet a memorably tragic end. During its sixth season, Alice attempted to save children at the School for the Blind, which had caught fire. The blaze, accidentally set by Albert Ingalls (Matthew Labyorteaux), eventually took her life.

Parady remembered it as a favorite episode in an interview with Little House Memories (per CBR). "At least I went out with a roar and not a whimper," she said. "Working with the special effects guys and the L.A. Fire Department was a first for me, and to be surrounded by 'controlled' fire and readied fire extinguishers, I was ready to act up a storm! I loved every minute of it!"

On Facebook, the official Little House on the Prairie account recalled her "incredible range as an actress," adding that "we will always remember the depth and heart she brought to the role."

Parady also had early roles on Bearcats!, Mannix, and The Waltons. After 35 episodes of Little House on the Prairie, Parady appeared in the films Raw Courage and The Break. She also took occasional roles on TV series, including Unsolved Mysteries, Second Noah, and a role as Principal Dimly on Keenan & Kel.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.