Here's why The View isn't on today — and when it will be back

You'll have to take a little extra time before enjoying The View again, as the show is taking a two-episode break.

A representative for The View tells EW the show will air pre-planned repeats on Friday and Monday in honor of Memorial Day, with the latter episode centering on Jennifer Lopez's new movie The Mother.

Goldberg, the Oscar-winning moderator of the Hot Topics table, closed Thursday's show by telling viewers that the ladies would see audiences "soon," instead of bidding them adieu until the following day, as she typically does when signing off.

The View returns with new episodes on Tuesday, with the next new installment falling under The Political View banner as the table interviews 2024 Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson.

Other guests slated to appear on The View next week include actress Rose Byrne, Montana politician Zooey Zephyr — who was previously barred from the state's floor after she opposed LBGTQ+ legislation — Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, and Drag Me to Dinner's Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

New episodes of The View premiere Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

