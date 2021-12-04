Here's how Maya and Anna end their two-season run on Pen15

In the series finale of the Hulu comedy, the teens look ahead to being friends forever.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from "Home," the series finale of Pen15, now streaming on Hulu.

If Pen15's ending could be summed up in one, very early 2000's sentence, it would be this: Maya + Anna 4Eva.

In the surprisingly personal final season of the Hulu comedy, Maya (Maya Erskine) and Anna (Anna Konkle) helped each other through loss, divorce, and the incredibly awkward moments that come along with dating high school guys. In the final episode, titled "Home," fans get to see some long-awaited moments and the teens look ahead to being friends forever.

Pen15 Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) in the final season of 'Pen15' | Credit: Hulu

After Maya had a bad sexual experience with her boyfriend, all of her friends rallied around her and helped her egg his house. Well, technically, they threw squids — but you get the idea. That outing then led to the moment we've been waiting for: Maya finally got her first kiss with Sam (Taj Cross).

Pen15 Maya (Maya Erskine) and Anna (Anna Konkle) in the final season of 'Pen15' | Credit: Hulu

As for Anna, she broke up with Steve (Chau Long) in defense of Maya, and the series ended with the two best friends watching a video of the dance recital where they met. Together, they imagined what their lives would look like together, from a double wedding to a double divorce, to Maya driving Anna to the doctor when they're old and sick. Because if Pen15 was about anything, it was about the friendships that help you through some of life's toughest (and weirdest) years.

