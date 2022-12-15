H.E.R. and Josh Groban weigh in on whether the Beast is hotter in his human form

It's a controversy as old as time... or at least as old as 1991.

Since Beauty and the Beast first premiered, many audience members, particularly those whose romantic hopes and aspirations were fed by Disney stories, have noted an unfortunate fact. When the Beast, as voiced by Robby Benson, transforms back into a man formally known as Prince Adam, he's... not very cute?

There are memes galore dedicated to this idea, replete with screenshots of Belle's perplexed face as evidence that she wishes the prince would go back to his beastly form.

Indeed, it's such a running joke that Disney referenced it in the 2017 live-action version of Beauty and the Beast by having Dan Stevens' Prince Adam joke that he should grow a beard when Belle (Emma Watson) teases him about having to get used to his human form.

Can Groban break not only the Enchantress' curse, but also undo the long-held audience belief that the Beast is, unfortunately, far hotter as a Beast than a man? The fact that he describes the portrait of him as Prince Adam as looking like something a fan would've painted for him when he was 25 is maybe not the best start. And Groban would agree.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Josh Groban as Prince Adam/the Beast | Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard

"I've actually never heard this and it never came up," Groban quips of the fan complaint. "But I can assure you the internet will demand I'm returned to animal form as soon as possible!"

His onscreen counterpart disagrees. "We didn't even talk about that," H.E.R. says with a laugh. "But he would laugh awkwardly because it would make him uncomfortable — because he's shy and sweet."

But she thinks Groban shows promise in terms of undoing Prince Adam's bad reputation. "Me and the new Beast costume were locking eyes, but Josh has his hair extensions and the contacts. He's looking good. I think there's a new guy in town, you know what I'm saying?"

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration airs Dec. 15 on ABC.

