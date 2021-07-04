Henry Winkler insists he isn't 'wishing for devastation' after controversial tweet linking 'cataclysmic event' to unity

Henry Winkler is offering some clarification after a tweet he shared on Saturday confused some users on social media.

On Saturday afternoon, Winkler tweeted, "We are So divided as a country .. only a cataclysmic Event , that makes us depend on one another again , can bring us back together."

Comments quickly poured in from fellow Twitter users, who seemed to suggest Winkler was out of touch, citing the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 Americans, as well as climate change, wildfires, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and even the fire burning in the ocean.

Sunday morning, Winkler attempted to clarify what he meant by his earlier tweet.

In response to one twitter user who brought up coronavirus, Winkler wrote, "The pandemic pushed us inside .. away from each other ..no that was not it."

And later, he made sure critics and fans understood he didn't mean "devastation" in his earlier tweet.

"To be clear .. I am not wishing for devastation. My hope is for for our country to re unite again .. I 'm so sorry for not being clear," Winkler tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

A representative for the actor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from EW on Sunday.