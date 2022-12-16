Henry Cavill may be out of a job at DC, but you know the old saying: have jawline, will travel.

Henry Cavill attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) A wargamer's models are arranged before they compete in the Warhammer 40,000 International Team Tournament held at Northampton County Cricket Ground in Northampton, north of London on February 27, 2022. - The two day International Team Tournament sees 5 player teams compete in the dice-based, tabletop wargame Warhammer 40k. The event is the largest Warhammer 40,000 team event in the UK attracting around 300 players including the national teams of England and the Netherlands. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon is in final talks for the rights to the game after months of negotiations.

Cavill famously spent his pandemic lockdown in a blue tank top, building computers, and painting his Warhammer miniatures. The self-described "#ProperGeek" referred to the game as one of his "almost life-long hobbies," so he's probably flying high without the aid of wires or CGI.

In the mode of Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer 40,000 is an epic mini wargame set in the 42nd century, where humans battle it out against hostile aliens and supernatural monsters. The first edition of the game debuted in 1987, when the man who would be Clark Kent (at least for a little bit) was about four years old.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Midnight Mass' Rahul Kohli previously tweeted, "Hey Henry, f--- it, let's make a Warhammer movie/limited series. Kind regards, Rahul." So maybe we have him to thank for keeping this poor, distractingly handsome man employed.

Amazon has yet to close the Warhammer deal, but with a newly freed-up Henry Cavill out in the wild, it's only a matter of time before he gets snatched up by a Marvel or a Star War. That is, if he's not too busy painting his miniatures.

