So Henry Cavill won't be playing Superman after all. Does that mean there's a chance he could reverse course and come back to continue playing Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher in season 4 and beyond? Sadly, it looks like the answer to that is no.

Cavill's recent announcement that he's not returning as Superman in a new DC superhero movie will have no impact on The Witcher season 4, including the Geralt recasting, EW has learned.

Netflix announced in October that Cavill would be leaving The Witcher after filming three seasons worth of material as the lead actor. Liam Hemsworth was cast as his replacement, starting in season 4.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures," Cavill said at the time. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

The Witcher Henry Cavill's Geralt in 'The Witcher' season 2. | Credit: Jay Maidment/Netflix

The news coincided with word that Cavill would be returning to the role of Superman as James Gunn and Peter Safran, the newly minted joint heads of DC Films, plot a course to the revamp the franchise. However, this week brought word from Cavill himself that he wouldn't be playing Superman after all as reports point to Gunn developing a movie about a younger Man of Steel.

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life," Cavill wrote in a statement posted to social media. "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: