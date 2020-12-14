Henry Cavill injures leg on The Witcher set

The Witcher type TV Show network Netflix Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Geralt of Rivia is benched.

Henry Cavill has injured his leg on the U.K. set of the Netflix series The Witcher.

Sources describe the injury as a minor leg muscle injury and indicate that the actor will be off the production for a short time.

Contrary to some reports, filming on the fantasy series is continuing even with one of its leads temporarily sidelined, but is expected to pause soon for the holidays, as previously planned.

The U.K. newspaper The Sun first reported the news and said Cavill was injured on an assault course while 20 feet in the air and secured by a safety harness (those details are not confirmed, however).

The eight-episode second season, starring Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Feya Allan, is expected to air sometime in 2021. Several new actors are joining the cast, including Kristofer Hivju (who played Tormoud Giantsbane on Game of Thrones) as Nivellen.

After the breakout popularity of The Witcher's first season in 2019, Netflix has also announced a six-part live-action prequel series titled Blood Origin — telling the story of the first Witcher — and an animated movie.