Chef Gordon Ramsay welcomes EW to the culinary competition to judge dishes by the final four contestants.

EW takes a trip to Hell's Kitchen for a special challenge — get a sneak peek of the episode

Entertainment Weekly is saying "yes" to one chef on tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen.

Four contestants remain on season 21 of Fox's culinary competition — Chefs Alejandro, Alex, Dafne, and Sommer — and Chef Gordon Ramsay challenges them to make a delicious and visually stunning dish that's worthy of being in the EW spotlight. We're serving up a little appetizer of the action in the two exclusive clips below.

"There's so much determination across this season," Chef Ramsay tells EW of the season 21 chefs after filming the challenge, noting how many of them "suffered greatly" during the pandemic when restaurants everywhere shut down. "I think it's pretty evident, the final fours' true grit — and those plates that were presented to Entertainment Weekly prove that. This is a unique season and something I'm incredibly grateful for."

If that didn't whet your appetite enough, here's what the chefs present to EW and Chef Ramsay:

Chef Alex

Seared and poached striped bass with a crispy fish-skin chicharrón and parsnip uni butter sauce

HELL’S KITCHEN Chef Alex Chef Alex on season 21 of 'Hell's Kitchen' | Credit: Fox

Chef Sommer

Multi-colored potato-crusted snapper with a fish skin-infused beurre sauce

HELL’S KITCHEN Chef Sommer Chef Sommer on season 21 of 'Hell's Kitchen' | Credit: Fox

Chef Alejandro

Seared branzino and Thai green curry with roasted vegetables and micro herbs

HELL’S KITCHEN Chef Alejandro Chef Alejandro on season 21 of 'Hell's Kitchen' | Credit: Fox

Chef Dafne

Sea urchin polenta with clams, mussels, and lobster

HELL’S KITCHEN Chef Dafne Chef Dafne on season 21 of 'Hell's Kitchen' | Credit: Fox

Here's a taste of when we, well, taste Chef Dafne's dish:

Tune in to Hell's Kitchen — produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment and A. Smith & Co. — starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox to see who wins that challenge. Come back to EW.com after the episode for an exclusive interview with the winner of the EW challenge.

Elsewhere in the episode, each chef takes turns running dinner service as Chef Ramsay serves up various sabotages. He then reveals the three chefs who will move on to next week's finale, where one of them will win a head chef position at Hell's Kitchen Atlantic City and a $250,000 cash prize.

